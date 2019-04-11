Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
BRUNSWICK -- Donald Fobes, 70, passed away April 8, 2019.

He grew up in Cuyahoga Falls graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School, going on to attend the University of South Carolina. Don was the editor of the Columbia News Paper in South Carolina retiring in 2003. He loved writing and was dedicated to his work and enjoyed golfing.

Preceded in death by his parents, Bernie and Elizabeth; brother, Dennis R.; he is survived by his aunt, Harriet Thompson; many cousins; and special friends, Paul and

Patty Patrick.

Friends may call 2 hours prior to a 2 p.m. funeral service on Sunday April 14, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Falls Cancer Club 2253 3rd St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
