Donald G. Gerbig, Sr., 85, formerly of Dover, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Newark following a period of declining health.



Born in Western Star, Ohio, he was the son of the late George and Ida Holden Gerbig. He was a graduate of Barberton High School and a veteran having served with the United States Army. Don started his career with the city of Barberton in the Utilities Division/Water Garage. He eventually worked his way to the water plant and successfully earned his Class IV EPA certificate in water treatment and also earned several wastewater treatment certificates. He served as Utilities Director for the City of Barberton in 1980 and after thirty-three years, he retired as Water Treatment Superintendent with the City of Barberton.



He was a past member of the Barberton Kiwanis, the Covenant Baptist Church and its Board of Trustees and the Cathedral of Tomorrow in Cuyahoga Falls. He was also a committee member for Boy Scout Troup 130 in Johnson's Corners.



Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Frances Gerbig of Newark; three granddaughters, Kelsey Gerbig and her husband Jonathan Tietz, Layne and Gracen Gerbig; a sister, Hazel Stoll of Marshallville and a sister-in-law, Alice Gerbig of Barberton.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Gerbig; four brothers, George H. Gerbig II, Wallace Gerbig, Blaine Whitaker and Frank Whitaker and three sisters, Juanita Latham, Erma Sheeler and Orva Gerbig.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery at Akron with Pastor Denny Rohn officiating. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling the arrangements.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the of Greater East Ohio.



