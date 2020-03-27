Home

Donald G. Paridon


1936 - 2020
Donald G. Paridon Obituary
DOYLESTOWN -- Donald G. "Don" Paridon, age 84, passed away on March 24, 2020. Born on March 7, 1936 in Doylestown to the late George and Ethel Marie (Homan) Paridon, he was a life resident and graduate of Doylestown High School. Don was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #3410, Barberton Moose Lodge #759, Barberton Sokol, and a life member of the Catholic Order of Forresters. Don will be sadly missed by all who knew him. If he wasn't listening to Polka music, he was playing euchre, or listening to the Cleveland Browns or Indians. Preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph, Regis, and William; sisters, Doris Stockwell, Marie A. "Toni" Saeger, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Velda; sons, Jerry (Rosanne), Bernie (Linda), Marty (Bernadette); grandchildren, Katrina (Rocco) Tutino, Angela, Nicolaus, Michael, Anthony, Rebecca, Erica; brothers, Dave (Janet), Robert; sisters, Janet Wheeler, Eileen (Bill) Morgan, Carole Gawthrop; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends. A private graveside service will be held by the family at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. The family asks that in this current health crisis, all cards and acknowledgements be sent to them in care of the funeral home or condolences left at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Don to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
