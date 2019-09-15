|
|
Donald Gene Lockhart Donald Gene Lockhart, 85, of Tallmadge, Ohio born Sept. 2nd, 1934 in Ellenboro, W. Va. deceased Sept. 12th, 2019. Donald's love of family and intense work ethic drove him to near perpetual motion, including excelling at his career and in caring for his home and acreage. He enjoyed a multitude of activities with his loved ones, including camping, fishing, boating, roller-skating, biking, game-playing, etc., which typically included humor and hijinks. Donald's penchant for learning something new or invoking humor never wavered, he continued to amaze others with his broad range of knowledge. He had a superb ability to fix anything, using resourceful or newly invented methods when needed. He possessed a talent for drawing that impressed his family and kept his hands busy. We fondly remember his comment that being an artist would not put bread and butter on the table, because in his eyes a meal was not complete without the bread! Donald was a steadfast animal lover, with a special fondness for his Golden Retrievers and for feeding the birds at home. Donald's integrity and honor are revered by his family, who will miss him beyond words. We'll be forever thankful for having shared his life and for holding his memories and traits within us. A heartfelt thank you goes out to the staff at Rose Lane and Summa Hospice for their compassionate care and support, you are angels of a special breed. We also thank the Veterans Administration, as they were instrumental in providing end of life care. We are proud of Donald's 42 years of working at the Ford Stamping Plant in Northfield, Ohio, and thankful he enjoyed almost 21 years of retirement afterward. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. Donald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Susan (Morlock) Lockhart; children, Bradley (Sherri) Lockhart, Barbara Weiford, Scott (Scott Hall) Lockhart and Peggy (Troy) Beiling; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and sister, Joan (Devon) Brandon. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date at the Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. The family is suggesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the Humane Society or the Veterans Administration.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019