Donald Gilbert

Donald "Donnie" Gilbert, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1968 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Robert and Rosemary (Milligan) Gilbert. Donnie was a graduate of Ellet High School and Stautzenberger College. He was employed by First Energy for seven years. He was a huge Star Wars fan and loved music, especially Madonna. Donnie had a great love for animals. One of his greatest pleasures was spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Donnie is survived by his husband, Jerry Smith; brothers, Bobby (Donna) Gilbert and Ron (Mary Kay) Gilbert; in-laws, Sandra (Jack) Collins; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society. To share a memory with the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.