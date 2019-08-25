Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Donald H. Kolley

Donald H. Kolley Donald H. Kolley passed away on August 21, 2019 surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Deanne, of 55 years. His sons, Don (Rika) of Japan, David (Jackie) of California; mother-in-law, Ann Hardman; sisters-in law, Dedra (Chris )Farr, Denise Reynolds, Dawn (John) Beltran; six grandchildren, Dylan,Lauren, Madison, Karyna, Ryan, and one on the way; God children, Vanessa Fana, and Ashley Beltrano. Private services have been held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
