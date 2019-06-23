Donald Hugh Tripp



WADSWORTH/INDIANAPOLIS, IND.



Donald Hugh Tripp, 87, formerly of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 in his home in Indianapolis, Ind. after bravely fighting cancer for three years.



Don, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Ellet, Ohio on June 1, 1932. He was the son of the late Hugh and Genive (Frame) Tripp. He was raised in Ellet and graduated in 1949 from Hower Vocational High School in Akron, Ohio. He became a printer by trade, and worked over 40 years at Franklin Printing Company in Akron and Banner Printing in Wadsworth.



Don married Beverly (Allen) on June 11, 1966 after meeting on a blind date two months and four days earlier. They built their home in Wadsworth where they were members of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Don enjoyed activities such as bowling, fishing, hunting, and boating in his younger years. After his retirement in 1997, he started golfing and gardening. He was known for his bountiful vegetable garden and his beautiful roses, hostas, and hyacinths. He also enjoyed reading westerns and spending time with his family. Don and Bev moved to Indianapolis, Ind. in 2013 to be closer to family where they became members of Pleasant View Lutheran Church.



Don leaves behind his wife, Beverly of 53 years along with his brother, Tom Tripp of Akron, Ohio; daughter, Patty Lull of Highland, Mich.; sons, Scott Tripp of West Sacramento, Calif., Brad Tripp (Charlotte) of Livonia, Mich., Bernie Tripp (Ruth) of Pittsboro, Ind.; daughter, Valarie Weust (Jeff) of Indianapolis, Ind.; eight grandchildren and 17 nieces and nephews and his Beagle, Scarlet.



Don was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Hodges and Liz York; a brother, Jack Tripp; and a Son, Randy Tripp and many beloved pets.



Family and friends may call at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, Wadsworth, Ohio on Monday, June 24th from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Joseph Ertl officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Wadsworth, Ohio.



Family and friends may also attend a Celebration of Life service and meal on Saturday, July 6th at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant View Lutheran Church in Indianapolis, Ind.



Memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to Houndsong Rescue, 7538 Catalpa, Hammond, IN 46324 or www.houndsong.com



Hilliard-Rospert



(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary