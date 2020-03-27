|
STOW -- Donald J. Bettio, 79, died March 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine; daughter, Lisa; sons, William (Kim) and Joe; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Private burial will be held at Silver Springs Cemetery, and public services for Don will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ohio Living Hospice Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43229. A more complete obituary may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2020