ORRVILLE -- Donald J. Leatherman, 85, passed away January 1, 2020 at Accord Community Care Center in Orrville, Ohio. Don was born July 24, 1934 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Wilson and Marie (Davis) Leatherman. He graduated from Rittman High School in 1952 and married the love of his life, Maxine Smith on December 3, 1955. Don joined the Ohio National Guard was a Sgt. 1st Class and served for 6 years. He was a Wadsworth Airman for 10 years and soled in July 1969. He was a member of the Wadsworth Eagles Club for 35 years and retired for Ashland Chemicals in Akron, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine and son, Steven. Don is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (Richard) Bush and Michaelle (Rick) Gidley; brothers, Tom (Mary Jane), Jim (Diann) and Jack Leatherman; grandson, Greg Dean; granddaughters, Shannon and Melanie Bush; great grandchildren, Tori and Tyler Dean. The family will receive family and friends 11-12 on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio where Services will be conducted at noon. Inurnment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor Chuck Ball will be officiating. Family request contributions be made to the . Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020