THEN AND NOW Donald J. Phillips died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on April 1st, 2020. Don was born to Richard and Phyllis Phillips of Akron, OH on March 23rd, 1941. He was a graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School class of 1959. Don continued his education at the University of Akron. He joined the Akron Police Department in September of 1968, until the time came for a career change. He was recruited as a district manager for the Akron Beacon Journal until his retirement 32 years later. Don was a compassionate, loving husband and a kind, patient father. He was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends over the years. Don was also a skilled marksman and an avid bowler. He always enjoyed a good cigar and a game of chess with any one of his grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Phyllis Phillips, and Troy Metzner, his son-in-law. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Tricia E. (Osborne) Phillips; and their 4 children, Ellen (Phillips) Metzner of Conway, SC, James (Robyn) Phillips of Springfield Twp., OH, Sean (Janeen) Phillips of Brimfield Twp., OH, Matthew (Catherine) Phillips of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Don is also survived by his sisters, Sue (Linc) Hackim, Nancy (Bob) Eggers and June (Jim) Meech; brothers-in-law, Dave (Kate) Osborne, Thomas (Deborah) Osborne and many nieces and nephews. Due to current health concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020