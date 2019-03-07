Donald J. Welch



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Donald J. Welch, 90, peacefully passed away March 5, 2019.



He was born in Akron and resided in Cuyahoga Fall for the past 65 years. Donald was a Korean War Veteran serving his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. He was an employee of Goodyear Aircraft and General Tire going on to retire from Roadway Express after 30 years of dedicated service. Donald was a member of the Goodyear Boat and Yacht Association and the American Legion Charles Faust Post 281.



Preceded in death by his sister, Mary Margaret Shea; and brother, Robert L., he is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Joyce M.; son, Ronald A.; daughter, Maureen R. Mullarkey (Michael); grandchildren, Crystal (Taylor), Amanda, Alexander, Ashley,



Audrey, Michael Aidan, Maxwell; sister-in-law, Margie Sikora (Loren Swiger) former daughter-in-law, Lourdes Welch; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to give special thanks to the staffs of both Danbury Woods Memory Care of Cuyahoga Falls for their compassionate care and the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home.



Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. prior to a 12 - noon funeral service on Saturday March 9, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to , 70 W Streetsboro St., Ste. 201 Hudson, OH 44236.