Donald (Don) James Kuhar, 82, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away on May 16, 2020, in his home, after a long battle with cancer. He was active in the recovery community and helped many people. Don was born in Akron, Ohio and graduated from the University of Akron. He was predeceased by his parents, John M. and Anna. He is survived by his brother, John A.; his daughters, Diane and Kristine; and a grandson.







