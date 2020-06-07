Donald James Kuhar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald (Don) James Kuhar, 82, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away on May 16, 2020, in his home, after a long battle with cancer. He was active in the recovery community and helped many people. Don was born in Akron, Ohio and graduated from the University of Akron. He was predeceased by his parents, John M. and Anna. He is survived by his brother, John A.; his daughters, Diane and Kristine; and a grandson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Cremations - Salem, OH
PO Box 947
Salem, OH 44460-0947
855-273-6283
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved