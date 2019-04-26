Donald L. Crilley



Donald L. Crilley, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019.



He was born on April 24, 1944 in Mineral City. He was a 1962 graduate of Tusky Valley High School and retired from the Timken Bearing Company of Canton.



Don was a long time member of the Apostolic Church of Barberton where he was a former Sunday school teacher, Cub Scout leader, and boys' softball coach. He also served as Sunday School Superintendent, Trustee, and children's choir leader in his early years at Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle. His love for the word of God made him who he was.



In spite of his many years of health problems, he loved life to the fullest. He enjoyed his family and friends, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, target shooting, planting trees, woodworking, beating his brothers in golf, and spending winters in Florida. His sense of humor, kind heart, giving spirit, and competitive game playing will be remembered by all.



He is survived by his loving wife, Margie of 57 years; sons, Ron (Joanne) Crilley, Bob



(Tina) Crilley; and daughter, Sherry (Eric) Goodman; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Donna) Crilley, Tom (Judy) Crilley. Preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Margaret Crilley; sister, Mary Jane Colbert; and brother, Jack Crilley.



Calling hours are on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 7 p.m. at the Apostolic Church of Barberton, 1717 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. with Rev. Paul Pamer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Apostolic Church of Barberton. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, Barberton-330-745-3311 www.coxfuneralhomeinc.com