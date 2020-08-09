Donald L. Drumm, born April 15, 1954, passed away August 4, 2020. Don was a hard worker and the biggest hearted person with the most sarcastic remarks for everything. He was a die hard Buckeyes, Browns, and Indians fan. Don is survived by his daughters, Candi (Keith) Roberts and Amy (Eric) Phillips; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings; and many relatives and friends. Don's wishes have been met and a Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Orioles Club, 2166 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44314. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orioles Club. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.