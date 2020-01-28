|
Don Sears, 77, passed away January 27, 2020. He was born June 12, 1942 in Columbus to the late David and Wanda Sears. Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister, June Ellen. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; son, Tom (Colleen) Sears; daughter, Tina (Bob) Piks; grandchildren, Cole and Courtney Sears; as well as many other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 6 P.M. on Wednesday, January 29, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, from 3 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Thursday. Memorial contributions can be made in Don's name to the City of Green, P.O. Box 278, Green, Ohio 44232 and on the memo line put Veterans Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family and to see more about Don's life, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020