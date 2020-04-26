|
|
Donald L. Trusler, 85, passed away on April 22, 2020. Don graduated from Copley High School in 1952 and attended The University of Akron. He volunteered for the United States Army draft in 1954 and attended Quarter Master School in Germany for Personnel Management Training and was then assigned to Battalion Headquarters of the 3rd Armored Division, in Germany, as head of Classification and Assignment. In 1957, Don started a 34-year career with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. During his tenure as head of Management Control, GIC, he traveled to many countries in Europe, Africa, Far East, and Latin America. In addition to the deep love and devotion to his family, Don loved music and the outdoors. During his retirement, he spent many hours playing his keyboard, riding his bike, and walking the Gulf Beach at his home in Bonita Springs, Florida. Summers brought him back to the Crossings in Cuyahoga Falls. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Clarence and Aileen (McMurray) Trusler; and two sisters, Judith Ann Trusler and Janet Aileen Strigle, he is survived by his wife, Nancy (Twynham); two sons, Steven and wife Cheri residing in Hudson, Ohio and Brian residing in Honolulu, Hawaii; six grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Katie, Stephen, Jack and Kyle; six great-grandchildren, Veda, Isabelle, Benjamin, Cole, Nova and Timmy; brother-in-law, Charles Strigle; sister-in-law, Suzanne (Mark) Wasick, and sister-in-law, Terry McElhinny. Graveside services were held at Copley Township Cemetery. Donations in memory of Don may be sent to Sieberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron, Ohio, 44313. Special thanks to Danbury of Hudson and Asana Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020