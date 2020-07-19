Donald L. "Donnie" Watson, Jr., age 69 of Hartville passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1951, in Akron to the late Donald L. Sr. and Barbara J. Osborne Watson. We are heartbroken to lose the greatest, kindest and most loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and best friend after a courageous fight with cancer. Always and forever in the heart of his wife, Nancy Rousselle; daughter, Kelly (John) McNamara; son, Danny; brothers: Greg (Cherrie), Chris (Naomi), Eric (Donna); sister, Holly (Ron) Fulton; grandchildren: Evan, Connor, Brittney, and Sean McNamara. Donnie will be deeply missed by Nancy's mom, Alice (Lloyd) Nicholson, sister-in-law, Claudette (Rick) and brother-in-law, Gary (Patricia); nieces, Melinda and Courtney; nephew, Trevor. Donnie lived in Hartville with his wife, Nancy and best friend, Dukie. He took great pride in his home and yard, and loved the neighborhood. You would never catch him without his trademark black cowboy hat, which earned him the nickname "Cowboy." After many years of operating Eastgate Shell, Donnie retired and was enjoying some travel, relaxing and working on his hot rods, which he was very proud of and meticulous about their pieces, parts and motors. Donnie loved cars and racing from an early age. From go carts with his dad to drag racing at local tracks and claiming a few championships along the way. His on track competitors became close friends along the way. The love of racing took him to many Nascar races as well, and there he made memories that will last forever. A special thank you to Dixon and the gang at There and Back Again Adventures, and Jack and Barb from Action Jackson. There are no words to describe the friendships and they will last, always. Thank you to Dr. Kahn, Dr. Lohr, Dr. Tsai and the ER crew at Aultman Hospital for your compassion and care over the last few years. Tim and Liesa, you are the very best friends anyone could ask for. Donna, thank you for everything over the years. Forever in our hearts and souls....we love you, Donnie. Per Donnie's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. To leave a message for Donnie's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
. If you would like to make a donation in Donnie's name, please consider Aultman Hospital's Timken Family Cancer Center at https://aultmanfoundation.org/home/giving/choose-your-good/the-timken-family-cancer-center/