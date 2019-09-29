|
Donald Lee Ayres Donald Lee Ayres, 64, of Shiloh, IL, passed away September 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Don was the son of Drexel Ayres and Emilie Keith. He graduated from Tallmadge High School, attended UA, joined the Air Force, and became an electrician. He retired after 40 years of dedicated service to the Dept. of Defense. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, his loving partner Susan and her family, the creative hobby of model railroading, listening to music, and riding his bicycle (fast!). He was preceded in death by his dad, Drexel Ayres and his stepdad, Harold Keith. He is survived by children, Jennifer (Michael) Parks and Michael (Michelle) Spencer; three grandkids, Cora Parks, Alden Spencer, and Ashley Spencer; his mother, Emilie Keith; three sisters, Drexie (Ken) Frech, Lori (Terry) Colbert, Judith (Dave) Pearcy; a brother, Darrell (Diane) Ayres, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held in Freeburg, IL. There will be a memorial service in Tallmadge...TBA. Interment, St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or any Pancreatic Cancer Research Center. Condolences may be expressed online at www.rennerfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019