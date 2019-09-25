|
|
Donald Lee Brode Donald Lee Brode, 71, passed away on September 18, 2019. He was born July 24, 1948 in Akron to George and Jeanell Brode. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, graduated with a bachelor's degree in aeronautics from Miami University and was the owner of Brode Dry Cleaning Company. For ten years, Don served as Akron's Ward 9 councilman. His proudest achievement was bringing a community center to Kenmore. He was chief of Ohio's Civilian Conservation Corps and held leadership positions in both the Summit and Delaware County Republican Party. Don enjoyed volunteering with Heritage Christian Church's Global Missions team and was known for his dance moves and green '56 T-Bird convertible. Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sally; son, Robert (Brittany); daughters, Tina (Ryan) Boyes and Amy (Damon) Moscato; brother, Robert (Dianne) Brode; grandchildren, Ty, Roman, Naomi, Keenan, Gabriel, Drew, Royce and Samuel and nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with Pastor Bud Couts officiating a noon service. Private interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don may be made to Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance (betterkenmore.org). Condolences and memories may be shared with the Brode family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019