Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Brode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lee Brode

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Lee Brode Obituary
Donald Lee Brode Donald Lee Brode, 71, passed away on September 18, 2019. He was born July 24, 1948 in Akron to George and Jeanell Brode. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, graduated with a bachelor's degree in aeronautics from Miami University and was the owner of Brode Dry Cleaning Company. For ten years, Don served as Akron's Ward 9 councilman. His proudest achievement was bringing a community center to Kenmore. He was chief of Ohio's Civilian Conservation Corps and held leadership positions in both the Summit and Delaware County Republican Party. Don enjoyed volunteering with Heritage Christian Church's Global Missions team and was known for his dance moves and green '56 T-Bird convertible. Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sally; son, Robert (Brittany); daughters, Tina (Ryan) Boyes and Amy (Damon) Moscato; brother, Robert (Dianne) Brode; grandchildren, Ty, Roman, Naomi, Keenan, Gabriel, Drew, Royce and Samuel and nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with Pastor Bud Couts officiating a noon service. Private interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don may be made to Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance (betterkenmore.org). Condolences and memories may be shared with the Brode family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now