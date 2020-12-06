TALLMADGE -- Donald Lee Hopkins, 83, went home to be with his Savior and Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Akron, Donald was a resident of Tallmadge. After attending Bowling Green University, Donald worked as an apprentice machinist at Morgan Enterprise Machine shop in Akron. He was also employed by Firestone Tire & Rubber Company and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and retired from the Loral Corporation after building the Goodyear Blimp in 1993. Donald was a member of Maranatha Bible Church in Akron. His hobbies were bowling, fishing, archery, square dancing, mowing his rental properties in Brimfield, and building wood projects. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beckie E. Jenkins and Ensley W. Hopkins. Donald is survived by his wife, Nancy (Scherer) of 57 years; daughter, Valerie Remenaric of Norton (Destiny, Savannah, and Griffin); son, Mitchell (Melissa) of Uniontown (Devin, Jordan, and Brandon); son, Andrew (Karen) of Akron (Christopher, Brayden, and Zander; step children, Melody, Jake, and Ryan); sister, Marilyn Swanson (companion, Jimmy Pinegar); close cousin, Janelle (Jim) Albertoni; and many nieces, nephews, and friends, Cliff Weese and Roger Small. There will be a private family graveside service now and a celebration of Life in the spring. Thank You for the help of family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Maranatha Bible Church Mission Projects, 1424 Killian Rd., Akron, OH 44312.