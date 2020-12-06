1/1
Donald Lee Hopkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TALLMADGE -- Donald Lee Hopkins, 83, went home to be with his Savior and Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Akron, Donald was a resident of Tallmadge. After attending Bowling Green University, Donald worked as an apprentice machinist at Morgan Enterprise Machine shop in Akron. He was also employed by Firestone Tire & Rubber Company and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and retired from the Loral Corporation after building the Goodyear Blimp in 1993. Donald was a member of Maranatha Bible Church in Akron. His hobbies were bowling, fishing, archery, square dancing, mowing his rental properties in Brimfield, and building wood projects. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beckie E. Jenkins and Ensley W. Hopkins. Donald is survived by his wife, Nancy (Scherer) of 57 years; daughter, Valerie Remenaric of Norton (Destiny, Savannah, and Griffin); son, Mitchell (Melissa) of Uniontown (Devin, Jordan, and Brandon); son, Andrew (Karen) of Akron (Christopher, Brayden, and Zander; step children, Melody, Jake, and Ryan); sister, Marilyn Swanson (companion, Jimmy Pinegar); close cousin, Janelle (Jim) Albertoni; and many nieces, nephews, and friends, Cliff Weese and Roger Small. There will be a private family graveside service now and a celebration of Life in the spring. Thank You for the help of family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Maranatha Bible Church Mission Projects, 1424 Killian Rd., Akron, OH 44312.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved