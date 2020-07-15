1/
Donald Lee Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lewis, 67, of Medina, formerly of Akron, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Survivors include his loving wife, Marni (nee Smith); son, Patrick Lewis; grandchildren, Alexandria, Ryan, Jocelyn, and Wyatt. Donald was preceded in death by two infant children, Shawn and Donnille Lewis. Family will be received on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 1 until the time of services beginning at 2. Burial will follow at Grove Street Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved