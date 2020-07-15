Donald Lewis, 67, of Medina, formerly of Akron, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Survivors include his loving wife, Marni (nee Smith); son, Patrick Lewis; grandchildren, Alexandria, Ryan, Jocelyn, and Wyatt. Donald was preceded in death by two infant children, Shawn and Donnille Lewis. Family will be received on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 1 until the time of services beginning at 2. Burial will follow at Grove Street Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
.