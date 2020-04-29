|
(Don) Donald Lee Viebranz, 81, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 26, 2020. He was born in Ravenna on May 16, 1938. Don was a Military Veteran serving in the National Guard and Army. He was an active coach in youth sports, especially when his children were in school. He started officiating as an OHSAA official 52 years ago, in the sports of basketball, football, soccer, and volleyball. Don was the first president of the Portage Lakes Rotary. Don and Bonnie were youth leaders setting Christian values in youths as well as their own children. He also attended Springfield Fellowship Church. Don is survived by his wife, Bonnie Louise (Main) of 61 years; sons, Donald Jr. (Rebecca) of Uniontown, Daniel (Debbie) of East Canton; daughters, Deann of Uniontown, Dana of Akron; eight grandsons, four granddaughters, and ten great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Crossroads Hospice Care. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society, 800-864-2295
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020