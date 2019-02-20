Donald Leonard Kinzel



Donald Leonard Kinzel, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle, passed away on February 13, 2019 at the age of 69.



An avid outdoorsman, Don could often be found swinging around trees on his property, walking his dogs, building a new piece of furniture, or stoking a bonfire. He was born in Akron, Ohio to parents Leonard (Bud) and Erica on November 11, 1949. He graduated from Revere High School and went on to attend The University of Akron to earn his degree. He played rugby with the Akron Rugby Club before moving to Seattle, Washington to work with Yellow Freight. Don, his wife, Gail, and his son, David, lived in Seattle for many years, only furthering Don's love of being outdoors and in the wilderness. He played for the Old Puget Sound Rugby Football Club. The family formed countless friendships during their time in Seattle while camping and gathering around campfires. Don and his family returned to the midwest where Don worked for FedEx, retiring in 2016.



Don was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife, and son, three grandchildren (Mackenzie, Christian, and Amber), two sisters, Kathy (Larry) Campbell and Diana (Pat) McCollum, and many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday with a memorial service to follow at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, 5623 New Milford Rd., Ravenna 44266, the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Akron 44087, or the Boys and Girls Club of the Western Reserve, 889 Jonathan Ave., Akron 44306.