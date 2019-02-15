|
|
Donald Lloyd Lee
Donald Lloyd Lee, 59, passed away on February 11, 2019 at the Louis Stokes VA Hospital in Cleveland.
The family will receive friends on Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. A private interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. THE FULL NOTICE WILL APPEAR IN SUNDAY'S EDITION. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2019