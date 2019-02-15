Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lloyd Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Lloyd Lee Obituary
Donald Lloyd Lee

Donald Lloyd Lee, 59, passed away on February 11, 2019 at the Louis Stokes VA Hospital in Cleveland.

The family will receive friends on Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. A private interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. THE FULL NOTICE WILL APPEAR IN SUNDAY'S EDITION. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.