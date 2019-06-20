|
Donald Lonier
Donald F. Lonier, 80, of Wooster, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster.
Don retired from Mancan Services in Massillon and had previously worked at Ametek-Lamb Electric in Kent. He formerly lived in the Silver Lake area and was an avid golfer.
Surviving are his wife, Carol (Hooser) Lonier of 60 years; daughters, Debra Walker of Wooster and Diane (Robert) Baker of Killbuck; grandchildren, Stephanie Colebank, Christopher Urbano, Jacob Walker and Sarah Palmer and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston, where friends may call Saturday from 12:00 noon until time of services. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019