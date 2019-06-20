Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
330-435-6670
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lonier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lonier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Lonier Obituary
Donald Lonier

Donald F. Lonier, 80, of Wooster, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster.

Don retired from Mancan Services in Massillon and had previously worked at Ametek-Lamb Electric in Kent. He formerly lived in the Silver Lake area and was an avid golfer.

Surviving are his wife, Carol (Hooser) Lonier of 60 years; daughters, Debra Walker of Wooster and Diane (Robert) Baker of Killbuck; grandchildren, Stephanie Colebank, Christopher Urbano, Jacob Walker and Sarah Palmer and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston, where friends may call Saturday from 12:00 noon until time of services. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now