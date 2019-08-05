|
Donald M.
Reynolds
Donald M. Reynolds, 86, of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Cathy and Roger Scarbro, American Indian Fund c/o Grace Church, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, OH 44203.
Memorial services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Church, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, OH 44203 with Pastor Bob Combs officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 5, 2019