Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Church
3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd.
Norton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church
3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd.
Norton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald M. Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald M. Reynolds Obituary
Donald M.

Reynolds

Donald M. Reynolds, 86, of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Cathy and Roger Scarbro, American Indian Fund c/o Grace Church, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, OH 44203.

Memorial services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Church, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, OH 44203 with Pastor Bob Combs officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now