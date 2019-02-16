Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Donald M. Sorrell Obituary
Donald "Don" M. Sorrell

Donald (Don) M. Sorrell passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 55.

He attended Chippewa Schools in Doylestown. He became a mason and worked for his dad for many years. He then worked for Duer Construction and became a foreman. Don loved watching the Browns and Indians games. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and brother.

Don leaves behind his loving son, Nicholas and daughter, Devin Sorrell; ex-wife, Diana Fister; parents, Bob and Gerri Sorrell; his brother, Bob (Lisa) Sorrell; nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Don's funeral service will be held Monday, 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Jerry Butcher officiating. His family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
