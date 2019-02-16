|
Donald "Don" M. Sorrell
Donald (Don) M. Sorrell passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 55.
He attended Chippewa Schools in Doylestown. He became a mason and worked for his dad for many years. He then worked for Duer Construction and became a foreman. Don loved watching the Browns and Indians games. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and brother.
Don leaves behind his loving son, Nicholas and daughter, Devin Sorrell; ex-wife, Diana Fister; parents, Bob and Gerri Sorrell; his brother, Bob (Lisa) Sorrell; nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Don's funeral service will be held Monday, 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Jerry Butcher officiating. His family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2019