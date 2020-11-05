1/1
Donald Mackey
1951 - 2020
On October 31, 2020, Donald Roy Mackey, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away under a blue moon at the age of 68. Don was born on November 30, 1951, in Port Huron, MI to the late Roy and Ruth Mackey. Growing up in Akron, he enjoyed playing baseball, running cross country, and wrestling. On August 26, 1972, Don married the love of his life, Rebecca (Chaffin) Mackey and they moved to Tallmadge, OH where they raised three daughters, Krysta Mackey Bratt, Aimee (Matthew) Judy, and Bethany Mackey Lease. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Skyler, Teagan and Abigail. Don was an amazing provider, who always put family and friends first. He was the kind of friend who always lent a hand. Don earned his degree in massage therapy from Ohio College of Massotherapy and practiced for over 30 years. He taught Tai Chi at Ho Chun School of Chinese Martial Arts for many years, where he was a well-known 5th degree blackbelt. He was also a precision machinist at Daimler Chrysler stamping plant in Twinsburg, OH for 31 years. Don was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, amazing ability to orchestrate a tea party (because he was always and forever blessed with girls and granddaughters), and his kind and compassionate spirit. He loved his John Deere, bonfires, grilling, golfing, giving directions, and talking to the frogs in the backyard pond. Upon retirement, Don used his metal working skills to create beautiful sculptures and combined his creativity with Becky's glassworks. Together, they enjoyed traveling for art shows, forever reminding anyone that would listen that "everyday is Saturday". Don is survived by his wife, daughters, granddaughters, two sisters, Diane Mackey and Sharon Tompkins, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his granddaughters, Elizabeth and Anne Marie, and many beloved family dogs. Due to Covid19 we will observe social distancing and mask wearing. There will be a livestream at https://youtu.be/VtF2HVHo1AU. Visitation will be 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Elizabeth Armstrong officiating. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
NOV
6
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
November 5, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
