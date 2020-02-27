Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Mason


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Mason Obituary
Donald Mason, age 80, passed away February 24, 2020. He was born in WV on February 11, 1940 to the late Corla and Zona Mason. Donald served in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Masonic National Lodge #568, and a member of the Scottish Rite. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarajane; daughters, Tammie Mason-Nichols (Kevin), Christina Mason, and Renea Mason (Lou Kirk); 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernie Mason (Jeanette), Linda Treadway, Pat Goehler, and Sara Sabatino. The family will receive friends, SATURDAY, February 29, 2020 from 11:30-1:30 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -