|
|
Donald Mason, age 80, passed away February 24, 2020. He was born in WV on February 11, 1940 to the late Corla and Zona Mason. Donald served in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Masonic National Lodge #568, and a member of the Scottish Rite. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarajane; daughters, Tammie Mason-Nichols (Kevin), Christina Mason, and Renea Mason (Lou Kirk); 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernie Mason (Jeanette), Linda Treadway, Pat Goehler, and Sara Sabatino. The family will receive friends, SATURDAY, February 29, 2020 from 11:30-1:30 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2020