Donald Max Broadhurst, 71, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born in Akron and was a lifelong resident of Highland Park. He was a Kenmore High School Class of 1969 graduate and retired from the Akron Public School System in 1999 after 30 years of service. Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam Era and loved his Country. He was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 566 and V.F.W. Post 3383. He enjoyed hunting and was a Cleveland Indians Fan. Donald was a beloved brother, uncle and great uncle. He was loved by neighbors and friends and was known for always lending a helping hand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary (Humphrey) Broadhurst; his sister, Emily S. Broadhurst and his niece Annemarie Vassalotti Fitzpatrick. He is survived by sisters, Bonnie (Patrick) Vassalotti and Billie (Dick, deceased) Conway; 2 nieces, Victoria (Mark) Semanie and Kathleen (Ben) Kessler; 2 nephews, Michael Conway and Kevin Conway; 5 great-nieces, Leah (Kieran) Murphy, Emily and Rachel Fitzpatrick and Olivia and Hannah Kessler; 1 great-nephew, Patrick Semanie and 1 great-great nephew, Keegan Murphy. Due to the current health situation, there will be no services at this time. Future Services for Donald will be held at a later date and will include church services and a military burial. In memory of Donald, donations may be made to the Summa Foundation. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)