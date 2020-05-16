TOGETHER AGAIN Donald "Joe" McKee, 82, passed away peacefully in his home May 8, 2020 after fighting widespread cancers. Family members were present physically, virtually and in spirit. He was born in Akron, Ohio and lived most of his life between the Akron area and Kentucky, eventually settling down in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Joe graduated from Kenmore High school in 1956. He retired in 1995 with over 36 years of service at the Twinsburg Chrysler Stamping Plant. He had been a very active member of the UAW Local 122, even serving as President in the 70's. He was also a member of the Stow Masonic Lodge. Joe enjoyed going to Amish Country, fishing, playing euchre and "Oh Heck." He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; granddaughter, Megan Cope; grandson, Tristan Meeks; brothers, Gene and Bob McKee. Joe is survived by his daughters, Diane, her husband, Mike Cope and their two children, Matt and Chris (Chloe); Donna, her husband, Steve Meeks and their five children, Daniel (Kendall), Caleb (Kristina), Hannah (Ian), Benjamin, and Joshua; JoAnn, her husband, Kelly Young and their three daughters, Sarah, Rebekah, and Elizabeth; Rosalie, her husband, Darrin Semick and their four children, Darrin (Val), Haley, Abigail, and Brady; his son, Michael and his husband, Robert Racadio; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Bill McKee; and many nieces and nephews. Joe maintained many connections with his elementary and high school friends, Chrysler colleagues, wonderful neighbors and family. The McKee family has been members of The Church in the Falls for decades and Joe appreciated their love and support of his family. Due to Covid 19, a private funeral service for the family will be live-streamed on the Donovan Funeral Home Facebook Page at 11:00 a.m. Monday May 18, 2020. Friends and loved ones can show their respect at a 'drive thru' calling hour at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge, Monday, May 18th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Private Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cuyahoga Valley National Park at their website: http://www.ConservancyforCVNP.org Click on GIVE BACK, then click on HONOR & MEMORIAL GIFTS.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.