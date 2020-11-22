1/1
Donald Mlinarcik
1933 - 2020
Donald "Chick" Mlinarcik, 87, of Munroe Falls passed away Nov. 15, 2020 at his home. He was born August 13, 1933 in Fayette County, PA, the son of Mike Mlinarcik and Anna (Zoldos). On Feb. 14, 1993, he married Patricia Holata. Together they shared 20 years of marriage. He retired as a supervisor at Terex. "Chick" served in the U.S. Army , was a member of the VFW, and an avid bingo player that enjoyed playing cards with friends. He was a devoted grandfather. He was preceded in death by wife, Patricia Mlinarcik. He is survived by daughter, Paula Stock; son-in-law, Paul Stock; grand-children, Greyson, Kaeyden, Addyson, and Stryker Stock. Services entrusted to Adams-Mason, 330-535-9186.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
