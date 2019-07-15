|
|
Donald N.
Collier
Donald N. Collier, 57, of Akron, Ohio passed away suddenly July 2, 2019.
Don was born and raised in Northampton, a graduate of Woodridge High School.
Don was known for his kindness and care for others. He had a great love of animals. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mildred Collier and brother, Ron. Don is survived by his sister, Connie Caird (Ron) Marietta, Ga., sister-in-law, Lynne Collier Tallmadge, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to acknowledge the very special friendship of Debi and Sonye Savoldi.
Cremation has taken place. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 20, 2019 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, 330-836-7989. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to an Animal Shelter of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 15, 2019