Donald Nelson Durell
1927 - 2020
Donald Nelson Durell, 92, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at his home. He was born December 6, 1927, in Alliance, OH, to Charles and Dorothy Durell. He grew up in Barberton, OH and made homes in Canal Fulton and Akron, OH, and Spring Hill, FL. Donald was an artist and a poet. In 1999, at the age of 72, he graduated summa cum laude from The University of Akron. He spent most of his working career as Director of Durell & Associates, an in-house advertising and public relations agency for Myers Industries, Inc., of Akron, OH. He is also an Army veteran. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sylvia Liszka Durell, of Spring Hill, FL. Don and his first wife, Nancy (deceased), had six children: Rebecca Olsen (TN), Larry Durell (Dalton, OH), Laurie Steese (deceased), Alan Durell (Dalton, OH), Aaron Durell (Canal Fulton, OH) and Renee Stancato, (Akron, OH). He also has two step-children, Alexander Cook (Tampa, FL) and Marisa Johnson (Columbus, OH). Other survivors include his sister, Janis Dimitroff of Barberton, OH, daughters-in-law Roberta Durell, Pam Durell, Amanda Cook and son-in-law, Ryan Johnson. Don had eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date in Ohio.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
