TALLMADGE -- Donald P. Reisig, 88, passed away November 17, 2020. Born in Cleveland, he lived in Tallmadge most of his life. He was born April 20, 1932. He met his wife, Joan at West Technical High School and they were married on June 19, 1954 at St. Ignatius Church. After living in Lakewood, they moved to Tallmadge in 1965 and restored a home that is now on the National Register for Historical places. Donald served in the U.S. Navy with 12 years in the Reserves. He owned and retired from Reisig Restoration. He was a member at the Walleye Fishing Club, The Tallmadge Historical Society along with many other Historical Groups. Don was also presented the Lifetime Achievement Award from the City of Tallmadge in 2012. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents, Howard and Catherine Reisig; son-in law, Les Walsh; great granddaughter, Ellie Grace. Donald is survived by his daughter, Beth Walsh; son, Martin (Linda) Reisig; grandchildren, Marty and Zach Reisig, Andrey and Emily Rose Walsh, Nicole and Dave Hood; great grandchildren, Cadence, Alexis, Aiden, Logan, Nettie; brothers, Howard (Judy) Reisig, Loren Reisig. Thank you to the caregivers from First Light Home Care of Akron for their help and compassion during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tallmadge Historical Society 12 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge, OH 44278 or Tallmadge Fire Department, 85 W. Overdale Dr., Tallmadge, OH 44278. Due to Covid 19, there will be a private funeral service. If you have access to facebook, please go to Don Reisig Memorial Page and share pictures and stories for all of his family and friends to share. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery.