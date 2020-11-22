1/1
Donald P. Reisig
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TALLMADGE -- Donald P. Reisig, 88, passed away November 17, 2020. Born in Cleveland, he lived in Tallmadge most of his life. He was born April 20, 1932. He met his wife, Joan at West Technical High School and they were married on June 19, 1954 at St. Ignatius Church. After living in Lakewood, they moved to Tallmadge in 1965 and restored a home that is now on the National Register for Historical places. Donald served in the U.S. Navy with 12 years in the Reserves. He owned and retired from Reisig Restoration. He was a member at the Walleye Fishing Club, The Tallmadge Historical Society along with many other Historical Groups. Don was also presented the Lifetime Achievement Award from the City of Tallmadge in 2012. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents, Howard and Catherine Reisig; son-in law, Les Walsh; great granddaughter, Ellie Grace. Donald is survived by his daughter, Beth Walsh; son, Martin (Linda) Reisig; grandchildren, Marty and Zach Reisig, Andrey and Emily Rose Walsh, Nicole and Dave Hood; great grandchildren, Cadence, Alexis, Aiden, Logan, Nettie; brothers, Howard (Judy) Reisig, Loren Reisig. Thank you to the caregivers from First Light Home Care of Akron for their help and compassion during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tallmadge Historical Society 12 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge, OH 44278 or Tallmadge Fire Department, 85 W. Overdale Dr., Tallmadge, OH 44278. Due to Covid 19, there will be a private funeral service. If you have access to facebook, please go to Don Reisig Memorial Page and share pictures and stories for all of his family and friends to share. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved