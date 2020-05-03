STOW -- Donald P. Wiper, 83, escaped the grips of Alzheimer's disease on April 26th, 2020, and is now at peace in Jesus' presence. Born in Akron, Don resided in Stow for 51 years. He graduated from Akron University with a degree in electrical engineering. Don retired from Ohio Edison after 34 years of service. He was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church where he was active on the work crew and sang in the choir. In his younger years, he coached Little League in Akron. Don's favorite pastimes included playing cards, flower gardening, woodworking, golfing and bowling. He also took interest in train memorabilia, civil war and local history, and UFO's. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Grace Wiper; sisters, Helen Busch and Marjorie Bracken; and granddaughter, Madison Kurtz. He is survived by his wife, Demitra; son, Andy (Jenny) DreamingWolf; daughters, Lisa (Lester) Kurtz and Beth (Bill Thomas) Thurston; grandchildren, Austin Kurtz; Levi (Pia), Mackenzie and Mckenna Thurston; Jacinda and Nia Wolf; and a brother, James Wiper. Private service will be held. Entombment Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the following address http://heroes.stjude.org/TeamMadison. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.