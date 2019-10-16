|
Donald R. Boggs, 69, of Akron, passed away October 9, 2019. He was born July 20, 1950 to Bill and Rhoda Boggs. Don was a graduate of Ellet High School, class of '69. He was a retiree of Consolidated Freightways, where he served as a union steward. He was also a proud employee of the city of Akron for 3 1/2 years where he made many new friends. In addition to his parents and his in-laws, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Boggs. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Darla (nee Francisco); his sons, Donnie Ray (Ali), David (Tammy), Danny and Jon; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his two sisters, Betty Boggs and Sandy (Randy) Whited; nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Cremation has taken place. Visitation is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH. Service immediately following at 12:30 p.m. Pastors Dwayne Ray and Aaron Stanley officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019