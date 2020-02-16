|
Donald R. Fair, "Don", passed unexpectedly, but peacefully, from this life on January 28, 2020 in La Quinta, California. He was 93 years young. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Lorraine; daughter, Michelle; son, Jeff (Linda); grandchildren, Grayson and Arianne; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Ray and Florence Fair; and beloved sister, Carolyn "Peach" Marcel. Don was born in Detroit, Michigan, but moved to Akron, Ohio at age 8. Don served in the Naval Air Corps in World War II. After being discharged at the end of the war, he was drafted into the Army and served honorably as a First Lieutenant in the Military Police during the Korean War. He returned home to join the family business, Fair Finance, established by his father in 1934. Don proved to be a strong, savvy and visionary businessman. He assumed the position of President and Chairman of the Board, growing the company from one office doing business locally, to 13 offices doing business nationally. The company was sold in 2002. Over the years he served on the boards of the Ohio Consumer Finance Association, Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron General Medical Center, Foundation Council on Economic Education at the University of Akron, Akron Community Foundation, and Rockynol Advisory Council. He also served as President of Boys Village of Wooster, Ohio, United Services for the Handicapped, Summit County Historical Society, Universal Savings of Akron, and Portage Country Club. He was active with the Blue Coats, the Humane Society of Summit County, and was a retired member of Kiwanis. In 2000 Don and Lorraine became snowbirds, spending the cooler months in La Quinta, California. Don became involved in that community, attending Hope Lutheran Church, serving on their homeowners' board, and supporting the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. Don had a deep and abiding faith. He was an avid flyer, holding both soaring and power plane licenses. He loved golf, cars (both old and new), music (he played the accordion and restored a player piano), dogs, and, above all, his family who will miss him dearly. Calling hours will be held at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 1 to 3 P.M. A brief service of remembrance will follow at 3 P.M. There will be a private interment. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to consider donating to one of Don's favorite charities: Akron Community Foundation, Coachella Valley Mission, Humane Society of Summit County, or Summit County Historical Society. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candles, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020