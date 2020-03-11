Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Burial
Following Services
West Lawn Cemetery
Mt. Eaton, OH
View Map

Donald R. Lent


1935 - 2020
Donald R. Lent Obituary
Donald R. Lent, 84, passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved outside in his yard on March 8, 2020. He was born in Akron on August 31, 1935 to Otis T. and Isabel Rebecca (Lowery) Lent. He was a January 1953 graduate of Garfield High School. During high school he worked for Firestone Rubber Company as a mail boy, then later for both Firestone and Goodyear in IBM before earning a degree in education at Akron University. Don taught Social Studies for the Green Local Schools for 30 years. He was a member of Grace Bible Church. He is survived by his wife, Karen L. (Hartenstein), whom he married on February 24, 1962; two daughters, Alice (James) and Katherine (John); beloved grandchildren, Jeffrey, Colin, Lauren and Nicholas; and two brothers, Thomas (Mary) and Richard (Kay). Don was also preceded in death by his brother, Jack. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Pastor Mick Robinson, officiating. Burial will follow West Lawn Cemetery, Mt. Eaton. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
