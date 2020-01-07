|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Donald R. Leuchtag, Sr., age 86, of Medina, passed away on January 3, 2020 surrounded by family. Donald was born in Akron, Ohio on August 14th, 1933, graduate of South High School in Akron, OH, earned his Bachelor's from Miami University and Master's from the University of Chicago. He was the owner of The R.L Edwards Co. He was a lifelong learner as a reader and history buff. He was a sailor of the Great Lakes, the whole eastern seaboard and the Mediterranean. He lived his life his way, on his terms, and made lifelong friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lois and his wife, Barbara of 55 years; he is survived by his son, Donald R. Leuchtag, Jr. (Melissa) and daughter, Heather Milicevic (Miro); grandchildren, Erik Milicevic, Kristin (Mark), Arin; cousins, Iris, Emery, Emilie, and Roger. The Family wishes to thank the staff of Cleveland Clinic (main campus) for their wonderful care and Dr. Jason Valent and his staff. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Haven Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH and the Temple Shalom, 4630 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples, FL 34419. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the funeral service on Wednesday, January 8th at 11:30 a.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Memories or condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020