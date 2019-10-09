Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Donald R. Lindsay Jr. Obituary
. Donald R. Lindsay, Jr. 77, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Don was born on January 17, 1942 in Akron, Ohio to the late Don and Ruby Lindsay. He leaves behind his siblings, Brooke (Mickey) Callanen, and Steve (Carol) Lindsay. Don was preceded in death by his brother, John. Don also leaves behind his lifelong friends Don and Shirley Alexander. Don was a 1961 graduate of Buchtel High School and lived his life in Akron. He worked in the funeral home business most of his life. There will be a private burial at Greenlawn Cemetery and there will be no calling hours or service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
