Donald R.



Nelson



Donald R. Nelson, 88, went home to be with the Lord on June 25, 2019. He was born November 9, 1930 in Akron, OH to the late Charles and Annabel Nelson. Don proudly served his country as part of the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a self-employed painter, and enjoyed volunteering as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.



Don was preceded in death by his brother, James; and sisters, Dorothy, Doris and Patty.



He is survived by his son, Andy (Kathleen) Nelson; daughter, Jane (Jerry) Breiding; sister, Joan; grandchildren, Adam (Shelly) Miller, Autumn (Chris) Sell, Andrew Nelson, Katelyn (Nick) Freday and A.J. McAbier; great grandchildren Alyvia Sell, Hudson Miller and Aidan Clairmont.



The family will greet friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m., with a service beginning at 11 a.m., Pastor Jon George officiating. Interment will be held at Newman's Creek Cemetery, North Lawrence, OH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Stark County, 420 Market Ave. S, Canton, OH 44710.



Funeral home map, directions, and the Nelson Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Norton



(330) 825-3633 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary