Donald R. Powell Sr., 77, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born on March 1, 1943 in Akron, OH to Clarence and Frances Powell. He is joined in death by loving parents, Clarence and Frances; wife, Ronda Powell; son, Donald Powell Jr.; brother, Carl Powell Sr.; and companion, Chanie Witherspoon. Donald is survived by son, Michael Powell; brother, Robert Powell; and granddaughter, Hanna Powell. Don was a dedicated employee of Cargill for almost 40 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bluegrass music, and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted member of Shoreline Community Church. Don was a great man of God, and a dear friend to his ministry and his church community. No public funeral service will be held. Memorial donations in memory of Donald Powell Sr. may be made to Shoreline Community Church, 790 Carnegie Avenue, Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2020