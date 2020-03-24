Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Powell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Powell Sr. Obituary
Donald R. Powell Sr., 77, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born on March 1, 1943 in Akron, OH to Clarence and Frances Powell. He is joined in death by loving parents, Clarence and Frances; wife, Ronda Powell; son, Donald Powell Jr.; brother, Carl Powell Sr.; and companion, Chanie Witherspoon. Donald is survived by son, Michael Powell; brother, Robert Powell; and granddaughter, Hanna Powell. Don was a dedicated employee of Cargill for almost 40 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bluegrass music, and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted member of Shoreline Community Church. Don was a great man of God, and a dear friend to his ministry and his church community. No public funeral service will be held. Memorial donations in memory of Donald Powell Sr. may be made to Shoreline Community Church, 790 Carnegie Avenue, Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now