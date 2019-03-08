|
Donald R. Stutler
Donald R. Stutler, 64, of San Diego, Calif., passed away March 1, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Tallmadge, Ohio and was a 1972 graduate of Tallmadge High School. He moved to California in 1999 and resided in San Diego. Don enjoyed tinkering in the garage, was a big fan of all the Cleveland sports teams, liked taking photographs, and loved all of the dogs he has had over the years.
Don is survived by his daughters, Michelle (James) Woodard and Toni Stutler; his sister, Judy Stutler; and his uncle, Jerry (Doris) Daniels.
He was preceded in death by his mother,
Carol (Hall) Daniels; his father, James Robert Stutler; his dog, Joie; and uncles and aunts.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019