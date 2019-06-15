|
|
Donald R.
Thomas
Donald R. Thomas, 87, died June 13, 2019.
A graduate of Garfield High School and the University of Akron, he was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Mensa. He retired from B.F. Goodrich as a computer programmer and was a collector of antique cars. Don was a generous man with many friends that will miss him.
Preceded in death by parents, William and Mary Thomas; he is survived by brother, Zane R. Thomas; sister, Mary JoAnn Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call 12 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Private interment at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019