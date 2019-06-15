Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald R. Thomas Obituary
Donald R.

Thomas

Donald R. Thomas, 87, died June 13, 2019.

A graduate of Garfield High School and the University of Akron, he was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Mensa. He retired from B.F. Goodrich as a computer programmer and was a collector of antique cars. Don was a generous man with many friends that will miss him.

Preceded in death by parents, William and Mary Thomas; he is survived by brother, Zane R. Thomas; sister, Mary JoAnn Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call 12 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Private interment at Rose Hill Burial Park.

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now