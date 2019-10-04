|
Donald R. Tolson Donald R. Tolson, 87, of Hartville, Ohio, passed away October 2, 2019. Born May 24, 1932 in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Marvin and Dorothy Bischoff Tolson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Schott, Sue Barbe, Gwen Gerard, and Dorothy Warner; brother, Marvin Tolson. Donald's memory will forever be cherished by those who survive: his wife of 57 years, Beverly Tolson; his daughters, Victoria (James) Boylen of Akron, Cindy (Donald) Cole of Green; son, Richard (Carol) Tolson of North Canton; grandchildren, Serena, Michael, Shaun, Logan, and Hannah; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Isaac, and Alexander. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Donald's grandchildren were his special blessing from above and he loved them very much. He was an animal lover and a die hard Cleveland Browns football fan. He enjoyed golf and boating. He and Beverly enjoyed traveling, as they discovered many beautiful places. He spent his career as a surveyor for commercial construction companies and was an integral part of building the bridge network that spans the city of Pittsburgh, PA. His talents led him to build his own home, as well as his parents' home, both with much love and where dreams came true. He was a member of the Portage Lakes Masonic Lodge #752 and the Hartville Church of the Brethren. In honoring Donald's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service will take place at Hartville Church of the Brethren, Pastor Anthony DeMarco will be officiaing, at a date to be announced. Donald's family has entrusted his care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, may visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019