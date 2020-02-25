|
|
Donald "Don" Ray Caudill Sr., beloved dad and PaPa, took his last breath on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 89. Don was born on May 12, 1930 in Big Auger, WV to Henry Ray and Ruby Victoria Caudill. He was the eldest of six children. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1952 and was stationed in Austria. Don married Esther "TuTu" Lyons, his "Runt", on December 26, 1953. Known throughout the years as "Love and Luv", "Muscles and Freckles", "Pocahontas and Red Man", and "TuTu and PaPa"- they spent a wonderful 63 years together. They moved to NE Ohio in the early 1950's and Don began his 30-year career as a welder with B&W. Don has been a resident of Barberton for the past 68 years. During his downtime and after his retirement, Don enjoyed spending time in his garage working on cars, motorcycles, and Whizzer bikes; selling his treasures at flea markets and yard sales; volunteering with the Barberton Band Boosters; and spending time with his family. Don was a jack of all trades; could fix anything, and gave a wonderful life to his loving wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Esther "TuTu" Caudill; his parents, Henry Ray Caudill and Ruby Victoria Caudill; his son-in-law, Terry Neal; granddaughter, Raven Caudill; and other dearly loved family members. He is survived by his children, Debbie Withrow-Neal, Donna Caudill Rohler, and Pete (Shele) Caudill; his grandchildren, Star (Ed) Ludwig, Tara Withrow, Sky Withrow, Amber (Andy) Richards, Dusty (Lirys) Rohler, Sierra (Chis) Baker and Channy (Cole) Finley; his great-grandchildren, Aurora, Snow, Alex, Sophia, Aiden, Gianna, Cash, Cora, Griffin, Reese and Paxton; along with many other family and friends. Don's funeral service will be held Friday, February 28th at 9 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. With inurnment to follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. His family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020