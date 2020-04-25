Home

Donald Ray Sadler Obituary
Don Sadler, age 58, went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020. Born in Akron, Donny grew up in Atwater and attended Waterloo Local Schools. He moved to Cuyahoga Falls and then returned to Atwater for the remainder of his life. Don was employed with the Emmett Equipment Company for over 30 years and was a member of St. Sebastian Church. He was an avid Cleveland Sports fan and enjoyed fishing and racing. Donny was very athletic and loved being outdoors. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Albertina Sadler and Edward and Georgia Powell, he is survived by his parents, Harry and Donna Sadler; sons, Joshua and Jason Sadler; brother, Edward (Ann) Sadler; and sisters, Carolyn (Jeff) Sisler and Laura Sadler. Donald was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Absolute Hospice, 339 E. Maple Street #115, North Canton, OH 44720. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
