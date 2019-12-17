Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hillside Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray Taylor


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ray Taylor Obituary
Donald Ray "Don" Taylor, 71, of Uniontown passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with his family beside him. He was born on March 20, 1948, the son of Albert and Thelma "June" Kraft Taylor. Don married his love of 21 years, Kim Wagner Taylor on August 15, 1998. She is left to cherish his memory, along with his children, Paul (Michelle) Taylor, Julie (Dan) Moskwa, John David (Hope) Clelland, Jenna (Nick) Brady; grandchildren, Tad, Cole, Tori, Lizzie, Brody, Griffin, Anna, Jack, Aiden; great-grandchild Damian; siblings, Gerald (Penny) Taylor, Charlene (Ken) Herstich, and sister-in-law, Colleen Taylor; furry friend, Heidi; many nieces, nephews and friends. Don was preceded in death by his brother, George and his parents, June and Albert. Don worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber as a mold designer for over 40 years. He loved his dogs, working on cars, and riding motorcycles. Don loved the beach, and working in his yard. He was a jack of all trades. Visitation will be held at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, 44305 on Tuesday, December 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Greg Partridge officiating. Interment to follow the service at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now