|
|
Donald Ray "Don" Taylor, 71, of Uniontown passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with his family beside him. He was born on March 20, 1948, the son of Albert and Thelma "June" Kraft Taylor. Don married his love of 21 years, Kim Wagner Taylor on August 15, 1998. She is left to cherish his memory, along with his children, Paul (Michelle) Taylor, Julie (Dan) Moskwa, John David (Hope) Clelland, Jenna (Nick) Brady; grandchildren, Tad, Cole, Tori, Lizzie, Brody, Griffin, Anna, Jack, Aiden; great-grandchild Damian; siblings, Gerald (Penny) Taylor, Charlene (Ken) Herstich, and sister-in-law, Colleen Taylor; furry friend, Heidi; many nieces, nephews and friends. Don was preceded in death by his brother, George and his parents, June and Albert. Don worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber as a mold designer for over 40 years. He loved his dogs, working on cars, and riding motorcycles. Don loved the beach, and working in his yard. He was a jack of all trades. Visitation will be held at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, 44305 on Tuesday, December 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Greg Partridge officiating. Interment to follow the service at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019